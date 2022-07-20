NJ Hospital Emergency Room Evacuated After A/C Units Go Offline, Mayor Says

A New Jersey hospital evacuated its emergency room and nearby units Wednesday after air conditioning units went offline with dangerously hot temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, according to officials.

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank confirmed the A/C issue in a statement and said it was working to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible, saying, "The safety of our patients and teams is our priority."

According to Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna, the hospital's emergency room and other units close by were most affected by the A/C issue and that's why an evacuation was ordered. It wasn't clear exactly how many patients were moved.

Some were relocated to other Hackensack medical facilities. Others were moved to non-impacted areas of the hospital where they already were. Menna said there were no major traumas or other issues associated with the evacuation. Chopper 4 showed a number of public health transport and other vehicles in the area of the emergency room early Wednesday afternoon.

A hospital spokeswoman wasn't sure when the system might be back up but Menna said he expected that to happen soon.