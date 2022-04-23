New Milford

NJ High School Student Pulled From Pond After Apparent Drowning

Dive teams recovered the body of an 18-year-old high school student who didn't resurface after jumping into a New Jersey pond late Friday, officials say.

The teen, who has not been publicly identified, went underwater at Hardcastle Pond in New Milford around 7:15 p.m. to retrieve a soccer ball, according to reports.

A 911 caller alerted emergency officials once the 18-year-old did not come up. At its deepest points, the pond it 12-15 feet deep.

Rescue teams from around Bergen County responded to the pond and eventually retrieved a body around 10 p.m.

The student attended New Milford High School and lived in the area, according to police.

A medical examiner will determine the boy's cause of death.

