NJ high school briefly locked down over suspicious person report

A New Jersey high school was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday due to a report of an unauthorized juvenile in the area, according to police.

Officers cleared the area. They determined the person had left the vicinity.

It wasn't immediately clear who they were looking for.

"All appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety of the students. There are no reported injuries. Everyone is safe," Bloomfield police said in a statement. "The high school has resumed normal activity but some parents wish to pick up their children early. Parents who choose to do this are in the process of picking up the students."