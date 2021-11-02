Decision 2021

NJ Groups File Lawsuit to Extend Polling Hours Over Technical Issues

Two groups in New Jersey are seeking to keep polls in the state open after the 8 p.m. deadline citing technical issues at a number of polling locations on Tuesday reportedly leading to some voters being turned away.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and League of Women Voters of New Jersey have filed a lawsuit with the Superior Court in Mercer County to keep the polls open later.

"No eligible voter should be disenfranchised due to a technical error. Racial justice - and the law - demand it," the ACLU tweeted.

The groups want to keep the polls open until 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A judge was expected to hold a hearing in the case around 6:30 p.m.

A number of voters in the state reported wireless internet connectivity issues at polling locations, with some volunteers struggling to operate new technology implemented this election cycle. The glitches appeared to center around the updated voter registration operations.

The League of Women Voters of NJ told News 4 some of the voters who experienced delays at their polling locations left without being able to cast their ballot and had concerns about returning by the 8 p.m. deadline.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2021New Jersey
