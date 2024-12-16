NJ Gov. pardons 33, commutes 3 women's sentences in first use of clemency

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday pardoned 33 people and commuted the sentences of three women, one of whom was supported by Kim Kardashian, in the first use of his clemency authority during his administration.

The clemency comes after Murphy set up a special review board in June aimed at bringing cases deserving of a pardon or commutation for review, and it will be first of additional grants of mercy, the governor said.

Murphy said he wants New Jersey to become known for righting past injustices during an at times emotional ceremony with at least one of the people being pardoned present in the room as well as the two adult children of one of the women who were having a murder sentence commuted.

“We rededicate ourselves to ensuring that New Jersey is this state for second chances,” he said.

An emotional highpoint came as Murphy discussed Dawn Jackson, whose case Kardashian championed. Someone passed Jackson's daughter a tissue to dry a tear as Murphy spoke, saying Jackson had gotten a GED diploma and an associate's degree in prison, where she's been serving a 30-year sentence since 1999 on a murder conviction. Murphy said that in the three cases commuting the women's sentences, including Jackson's, that domestic violence was involved that didn't play a mitigating role at the time of the convictions.

“I think we're a much more — thank God I might add — survivor-centric society,” he said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Loreale Wilson, Jackson's daughter, said the experience gave her a sense of perseverance.

“What this means for me, I can’t begin to put into words, but that I am completely speechless, overwhelmed with joy, and can’t wait to experience all that God has for us,” she said.

Kardashian, who has used her celebrity to put a spotlight on criminal justice reform, said in a statement that Murphy chose “redemption over condemnation.”

"Dawn’s second chance and impending freedom shows us what’s possible when we focus on supporting survivors, prioritizing safety, and committing to real justice," Kardashian said.

Abdur Azim stood alongside Murphy, smiling, as Murphy signed his pardon. He told the governor that getting the pardon was like having “a knife pulled out from my heart.” Azim had shoplifting, drug possession and robbery convictions going back to 1986. He currently works in the Department of Corrections, the governor said.

Along with Azim, Murphy pardoned 32 others who had a range of convictions, including for shoplifting, making threats and possessing drugs. Murphy said the clemency board he set up determined that each of them had “accepted responsibility for their actions” and were setting a positive example to others in their community.

Murphy's second term ends in January 2026. He's barred by term limits from seeking a third term in next year's gubernatorial contest.