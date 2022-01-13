Houses Collapse as Fire Burns in NJ; at Least 3 Hurt

Smoke filled the air as flames tore through at least two Gloucester County, New Jersey, homes early Thursday.

The three-alarm fire started around 4 a.m. both homes later collapsed as they burned along Tatum Street in West Deptford Township. The homes are right off Route 45 near the Colonial Diner in Woodbury and a short distance from Interstate 295.

"I just feel bad for them," an emotional neighbor, Tom Dougherty, said. "I can't believe that that happened to them."

At least three people were hurt and taken to area hospitals, West Deptford firefighters said.

Neighbors said a baby lived in at least one of the homes. It wasn't clear how many people were in the homes at the time and firefighters were attempting to account for everyone who lives in the homes.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear. By 5:15 a.m., smoke continued to rise, but the flames appeared to be far less intense. You could smell the smoke in the surrounding neighborhood.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire was not officially under control. Ice formed from the water used to douse the flames.

This story is developing and will be updated.