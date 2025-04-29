New Jersey

NJ woman accused of neglecting 5-year-old girl who died

Raphaelle Register, 36, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the death of a 5-year-old girl who was in her care, officials say

A New Jersey woman is accused of neglecting a 5-year-old girl who died.

Raphaelle Register, 36, was arrested and charged on Monday, April 28, with endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation began on Sunday, April 27, when police responded to a home in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County, for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. She has not yet been identified.

According to the criminal complaint, Register had a legal duty to care for the victim, another 5-year-old child, an 8-year-old child and a 12-year-old child. Register allegedly left all four children unattended. Investigators said she also failed to adequately feed and nourish the two 5-year-olds or provide them access to necessary medical treatment.

An autopsy was performed on the girl on Monday afternoon. Officials have not yet revealed the cause and manner of the girl’s death. They continue to investigate.

New Jersey
