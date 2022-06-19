You can watch officials give a live update on this page starting around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

New Jersey firefighters have spent two days now battling a major wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County.

The fire, which was being fueled by dry and breezy conditions, began Sunday in a remote section of the forest along the Mullica River in the Pine Barrens area. As of Monday morning, thick white smoke and flames could be seen as firefighters continued a backfiring operation to contain the blaze, which spanned areas of Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica townships.

As of late Monday morning, the fire has spread to 7,200 acres in size and was 45% contained, which is up for 20% as of Sunday night, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries have been reported.

The Atsion Recreation Area, Lower Forde Campground, Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River were closed Monday due to the fire. Pinelands Adventures also suspended kayak and canoe trips.

By late Monday moring up to 18 structures were threatened by flames, the forest fire service said.

As firefighters battled the flames, Route 206 from Chew Road to Atsion Road and Route 542 from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road were closed as of Monday morning. "Batsto Village and all associated hiking and mountain bike trails are closed to visitors," the forest fire service said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service defines a wildfire as an uncontrolled fire burning the different types of vegetation that cover the land. A wildfire is considered a “major wildfire” when it exceeds 100 acres in size.