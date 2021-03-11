NJ Fire Recruit Dies Days After Collapsing During Training Exercise

Funeral arrangements were being plannned Wednesday for a New Jersey fire recruit who died days after he collapsed during a training exercise.

Victor Melillo, 21, was training to become a member of the Irvington Fire Department.

He collapsed last Thursday during a training exercise in the parking lot of the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in Parsippany Township, officials said. He was treated by EMTs and taken to Morrostiwn Medical Center’s critical care unit.

His family donated his organs after his death Tuesday, the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association said. Officials have not released a cause of death.