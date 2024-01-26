New Jersey

Firefighter dies responding to New Jersey blaze: official

By NBC New York Staff

A firefighter lost his life responding to a blaze in Plainfield, New Jersey, Friday, according to a local council member.

Councilman Robert Graham posted a message on his Facebook page announcing the death of firefighter Marques Hudson.

"Firefighter Marques Hudson, who tragically lost his life this morning while bravely responding to the fire on Emerson Ave. Firefighter Hudson, a December 2021 addition to the Plainfield Fire Department, exemplified the utmost courage of a dedicated first responder," Graham's post read.

"The incident is under investigation, and Mayor and Director Childress are currently at the hospital, offering support to Firefighter Hudson’s family," he added. "I will provide updates as more information surfaces and service details are confirmed. Together, let us mourn this heartbreaking loss and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of Firefighter Hudson."

No other details on the Emerson Avenue fire, which broke out shortly before 9 a.m., were immediately available.

