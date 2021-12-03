Nutley

NJ Family Pleads for Daughter's Safe Return After Vanishing From College

New Jersey college student Morgan Panzer, 19, was reported missing Dec. 1.
Handout

A desperate search is underway in New Jersey for a missing college student who hasn't been seen by her family since Wednesday morning.

A K-9 team searched Nichols Park in Nutley late Thursday while officers looked behind homes on High Street for any sign of 19-year-old Morgan Panzer. According to her family, someone spotted Panzer in that area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Panzer's mother says she last saw her daughter Wednesday morning when she dropped her off for class at Bergen County Community College.

Her family is especially concerned because the 19-year-old left her cell phone and other belongings at an on-campus eatery. They also say it's unlike her to disappear.

News

New York City 3 hours ago

Columbia PhD Student Killed in Random Knife Attack Identified; 2nd Victim in Hospital

omicron 6 hours ago

NY Urges Calm Over Omicron Cases, Warns More Will Come as Delta Drives Hospitalization Spike

"I just want you to come home and I love you to death, you're my best friend," Denise Panzer, Morgan's mother, said.

Her family also says they've received three significant tips including a sighting at a local CVS where Panzer was captured on camera.

Anyone who has seen Panzer is asked to contact the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NutleyNew JerseyBergen County Community Collegemorgan panzer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us