NJ Family Pleads for Daughter's Safe Return After Vanishing From College

A desperate search is underway in New Jersey for a missing college student who hasn't been seen by her family since Wednesday morning.

A K-9 team searched Nichols Park in Nutley late Thursday while officers looked behind homes on High Street for any sign of 19-year-old Morgan Panzer. According to her family, someone spotted Panzer in that area.

Panzer's mother says she last saw her daughter Wednesday morning when she dropped her off for class at Bergen County Community College.

Her family is especially concerned because the 19-year-old left her cell phone and other belongings at an on-campus eatery. They also say it's unlike her to disappear.

"I just want you to come home and I love you to death, you're my best friend," Denise Panzer, Morgan's mother, said.

Her family also says they've received three significant tips including a sighting at a local CVS where Panzer was captured on camera.

Anyone who has seen Panzer is asked to contact the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.