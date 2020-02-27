New Jersey

NJ EMS Crew Fined $108K For Sending Unlicensed Ambulance to Emergencies

The state also found that the crew didn't staff its ambulances with at least two EMTs as required by state law on 36 occasions, according to the notice

An emergency medical services crew in New Jersey has been issued an $108,000 fine for sending an unlicensed ambulance to 90 emergencies.

Shamong Medical Services, which is part of the Indian Mills Volunteer Fire Company, operates two vehicles that are licensed through the state's health department. An audit prompted by an anonymous complaint found that a third unlicensed ambulance had responded to calls between Oct. 7, 2018, and Oct. 9, 2019, according to a notice from the state.

The state's Office of Emergency Medical Services also found that Shamong didn't staff its ambulances with at least two EMTs as required by state law on 36 occasions, according to the notice.

The state has ordered Shamong to either pay the fine within 30 days or submit a written request for a hearing to contest the state's findings.

Indian Mills fire company officials did not immediately respond to NJ.com's requests for comment.

