NJ electric bills may increase 20%, while Con Ed set to raise rates in NY: Here's why

At a time when it feels like the price of everything is going up, there might be one more thing to add to the list: Double-digit increases could be coming to some electric and gas bills across New York and New Jersey.

In New York, utility bills may be going up big time for Con Edison’s nine million customers in early 2026 if the state signs off on the rate hikes.

The utility is proposing rate hikes that would increase the average electric bill by 11.4% and the average gas bill by 13.3% starting Jan. 1, 2026. The state's Department of Public Service (DPS) will make the final call.

"Our house is about 1,000 square feet. $1279! And when you look at the delivery charge on that is $709.27," said Charlotte Watson, bemoaning the added delivery fee from Con Ed. “I pay about $500 to lease my car per month. I could lease almost three cars for the cost of this.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres earlier in the week demanded Gov. Kathy Hochul and the DPS reject the proposal, arguing Con Ed has been overcharging customers for years.

"All utilities are gouging prices but Con Ed is in a league of its own," said Torres. "Both National Grid and Con Ed serve same city, provide same service, same laws, and yet there's a 200% difference in gas delivery."

Con Edison said it has offered to meet with Torres many times to find a solution to the problem, and that delivery rates vary for many reasons, like level of service and infrastructure serving the area. The utility also said the proposed rates will help fund investments in clean energy, build new infrastructure and expand support for low-income customers.

"Con Edison is acutely aware of the issue of affordability, which is why last year we invested $300 million in energy assistance programs for low-income customers. We will continue enrolling all eligible customers, and advocate for policy changes to make utility bills more affordable," a spokesperson for Con Ed said Friday.

DPS said that, at Hochul's direction, it is trying to identify ways to cut costs at Con Ed as they being the 11-mon review process for any potential rate hikes.

"It’s not because gas is more expensive. It's because we’re spending billions to maintain pipelines. That's what the New York Heat bill would help with," said John Raskin, the president of the Spring Street Climate Fund, which wants more focus on legislation that can help protect New Yorkers from increases in the future.

Utility costs in New Jersey face increase

Meanwhile in New Jersey, the exact amount of the likely increases is not known yet, but residents can expect their electric bills to go up — way up, for some.

On Wednesday, the state Board of Public Utilities (BPU) completed its yearly electricity auction for its top four utilities. The board said costs are expected to rise anywhere from 17% to more than 20% for customers of the four biggest utilities in the state: PSE&G, Jersey Central Power & Light, Atlantic City Electric, and Rockland Electric.

According to the BPU, here's how much rates could increase for customers of each utility:

PSE&G: 17.24% increase

Jersey Central Power & Light: 20.2% increase

Rockland Electric: 18.18% increase

Atlantic City Electric: 17.23% increase

Christine Guhl-Sadovy, the president of the BPU, pinned the cause of the increases on growing demand and continuous stress on the electric grid.

The New Jersey Rate Counsel said it was "deeply concerned" about the spike in costs for customers.

"There was a significant increase in prices, with the average electric ratepayer seeing an increase of over $20.00 per month, which have a substantial impact on New Jersey families and businesses, especially those least able to afford it," said Brian Lipman, Director, New Jersey Rate Counsel.