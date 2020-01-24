Crime and Courts
Monmouth County

NJ Dad Charged With Murder in 6-Week-Old Daughter’s Death

  • A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
  • Austin Meli, 23, of Wall, was also charged Thursday with child endangerment, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
  • Police had responded to the family's home last March after someone called 911 to report the child was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there a short time late

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the death of his 6-week-old daughter.

Austin Meli, 23, of Wall, was also charged Thursday with child endangerment, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. But they declined to release further details about how the death occurred or discuss the cause of death.

Police had responded to the family's home last March after someone called 911 to report the child was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Meli had been caring for the child at the time. Authorities have not said if anyone else was also in the home.

It wasn't known Friday if Meli has retained an attorney. He could face a life sentence if convicted on the murder charge.

