NJ council president, son arrested on child porn charges

Both men are educators in the Rochelle Park School District, and have been suspended

By NBC New York Staff

A New Jersey father and son were arrested Thursday on charges of possessing child pornography, county officials announced.

Jeff Grossman, 65, and Steven Grossman, 24, were arrested following a months-long investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Unit for allegedly using the internet "to view, download and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children."

Both Tenafly men, educators in the Rochelle Park School District, were charged on second-degree possession of child pornography, the prosecutor's office said. Attorney information for either man was not immediately known.

A letter from the district's superintendent reveals both teachers, the younger is a substitute, had been suspended as of Thursday.

"The Board has immediately suspended both employees and directed them that they are prohibited from coming to the school for any reason and are prohibited from contacting any student or staff," Superintendent Sue DeNobile wrote.

In addition to teaching in the Rochelle Park School District, Jeff Grossman is the president of the Tenafly Borough Council. According to its website, his term ends Dec. 31.

