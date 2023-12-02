New Jersey

NJ cops chase wild deer after elementary school break-in – watch it unfold

It was a classroom disruption unlike any they'd seen before at Cedar Grove Elementary

By Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Talk about a wild pursuit.

Police at the Jersey Shore tried to chase down a deer that broke into an elementary school, and the body camera footage caught the entire commotion over the Thanksgiving weekend.

It was a classroom disruption unlike any they'd seen before at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River.

"We get called by a guy who happened to be walking his dog," Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little told News 4.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

One of those rambling animals made it through a window and into the school building.

"He came through and went through this tiny window," Principal Stacey Monetti said.

Body camera video from the responding officers caught a foot pursuit of the deer around 10 p.m. the night of Nov. 24.

News

chelsea 5 hours ago

Woman's body found at bottom of compactor chute in NYC building

Brooklyn 49 mins ago

Brooklyn man stabs mom to death over apparent claims she was poisoning him: Sources

"They found him in the stairwell, the deer actually charged them and ran down the hallway," Chief Little said. "The deer just happened to go to a classroom where the door was unlatched."

A deer broke into an elementary school in New Jersey and caused a mess, according to Toms River police.

What happened next, unbelievably, was all caught on camera.

The deer jumped onto a bookshelf, scattering items in the classroom as officers tried to corral the animal. They used a dog snare to eventually get the deer through a door and back outside.

Authorities said the animal didn't seem to be seriously hurt.

Toms River Police are now referring to the wild intruder as "Rudolph," and shared the video of the festival chase on social media.

The deer also broke a window during a failed escape from the classroom. But other than some glass, there wasn't much in terms of damage left in the animal's wake.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycaught on cameraToms River
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us