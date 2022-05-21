NJ Cop Caught Trying to Cover Up Crash With Fake Hit-and-Run Report: Official

A police officer working in Jersey City is facing a false reporting charge for allegedly trying to cover up an on-the-job crash.

The prosecutor in Hudson County announced charges against a 36-year-old officer accused of filing a false report in connection to a crash on Feb. 10.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the cop was on duty when he crashed in his marked patrol car three months ago. In a report of the crash, the officer is accused of saying the vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run at an entirely separate location.

The officer, Joseph Ross, accused in the case was arrested on charges Friday of falsifying a police report. Attorney contact information for Ross was not immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A spokesperson for the Jersey City Police Department declined to comment.