Activists Finish 5-Day March to Pressure Murphy Action on Fossil Fuel Projects

A five-day, 50-mile protest walk across northern New Jersey wrapped Saturday across the river from the home of Gov. Phil Murphy.

Dozens of climate activists made all or at least some days of the march last week -- trying to get the governor to stop plans for several new fossil fuel projects.

Murphy has been vocal about transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. His administration has scrapped several plans for pipelines and natural gas plants, but they're still considering seven more.

Climate activists are urging him to reject those plans.

"There are right now, seven fossil fuel projects in the state, four of them are on the verge of getting permits from the state, from like the [Department of Environmental Protection] or agencies that the governor has a great deal of control over. Expanding the fossil fuel industry is not at all climate leadership, just the opposite," said Ted Glick, president of 350NJ-Rockland.

NEW: #ClimateCrisis activists end 5 day, 50 mile March across north Jersey to protest 7 fossil fuel projects they want @GovMurphy to veto, demanding he walk the talk on #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/bkz07cLcU0 — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) August 20, 2022

The natural gas power plants are mostly planned near environmental justice communities, not in wealthier suburbs.

Meanwhile, Murphy has said in the past that his administration must properly consider any permit application under state law.