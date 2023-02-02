NJ City Councilmember Shot and Killed Outside Her Home, Motive Unclear

A member of a New Jersey borough council was shot and killed outside her home Wednesday night, and police are still searching for both suspects and a motive.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said police received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. Officers responded and found a woman in her car with multiple gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead on scene.

Neither police nor prosecutors identified the victim, but multiple local political sources confirmed it was Eunice Dwumfour, 30, a member of the borough's council.

A Republican and an IT professional by trade, she won an upset victory for her council seat in 2021. According to her LinkedIn profile, Dwumfour was also director of churches for an international ministry, Champions Royal Assembly.

Sayreville is about 35 miles southwest of New York City and about 65 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.