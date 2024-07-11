NJ 8-year-old struck and killed by SUV while riding his bike: Police

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV in New Jersey, police said, as he was riding his bike on a warm summer evening.

The child was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Littleton Road in Parsippany by a Mazda CX5, according to law enforcement officials.

Paramedics and EMS rushed to the area, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was said to be cooperating in the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.