Paterson

NJ Bus Driver Facing 42 Counts of Child Endangerment After Hit-Run Crash

The 51-year-old driver was reportedly under the influence at the time of the crash

By NBC New York Staff

A school bus driver is behind bars for allegedly crashing into a parked car while transporting students to a New Jersey high school.

The Paterson man was busted Friday morning following a reported hit-and-run crash in Woodland Park, prosecutors said over the weekend. The bus was full of students bound for the Passaic County Technical Institute.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officials said the driver crashed into a parked car near McBride Avenue and Squirrelwood Road and kept driving. No students on board were injured.

Police took the driver into custody and said the man had been operating the bus while under the influence of "an intoxicating substance," according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Forty-two counts of child endangerment were filed against the man, each carrying between 5 to 10 years in state prison.

