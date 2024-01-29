New Jersey

NJ apartment building collapse forces evacuations

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least 10 families were forced from their homes when their New Jersey apartment complex partially collapsed into the basement where the boilers are, compromising utilities.

Hawthorne fire officials say they were dispatched to the Rock Road complex around 9 a.m. Sunday for a report of a floor collapse. They confirmed a wall, and part of the first floor, fell into the basement. Nine boilers were destroyed, leaving affected families without heat and hot water.

That building, along with neighboring apartments, was evacuated. An engineer shored the building up, and firefighters spent almost 12 hours at the scene securing it.

Officials say it appears the ground moisture pushed against the wall for years, and the wall gave in.

Some tenants say they've complained in the past about boiler and structural concerns, and now fear they'll never get back into their homes at all.

"You can't sleep at night, it's that bad, where the banging of the pipes, it feels like the boiler is going to explode," said resident Michael Barchetto.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross says it's helping 12 people from seven families with immediate needs; it's also helping three other families.

