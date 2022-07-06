NJ Brewers Frothing Over New Restrictions

New restrictions have breweries in New Jersey bubbling over.

Legislation issued by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control

(ABC) that went into effect on July 1 has breweries and other legislators upset because it places new restrictions on the beverage companies.

The new legislation brings new conditions to breweries licensees, including the number of events they can host and attend each year. Microbreweries can have up to 25 on-site events and 52 private parties each year. Breweries can attend up to 12 off-site events.

The new law also requires breweries to give a walking or virtual tour of the facility before allowing patrons to consume alcohol. In addition, there is to be no food served, or any coordination with, mobile food trucks.

The ABC says its intention is to "increase stability in the alcoholic beverage marketplace and to foster realistic competition that ultimately will benefit all residents of the State."

Kat Garrity, who along with her husband operate the Death of the Fox Brewery and Coffehouse, said the legislation will have the opposite effect.

“They are crippling the breweries by telling us we can’t have events, we can’t do fun things. Why is anyone going to want to come here? They’re trying to make an environment that no one wants to come to," Garrity said.

Breweries across the state, including Death of the Fox Brewing Company, are calling for a change in the legislation, asking patrons to call their senators.

New Jersey Senator Michael Testa, a Republican from Vineland, plans to introduce legislation countering the new law.

“The fact that the government can come in and micromanage how breweries can operate is offensive enough. But further restricting their ability to innovate and be successful is unconscionable and requires the legislature to counter the actions of these unelected bureaucrats,” Testa said in a news release.