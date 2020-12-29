BERGEN COUNTY

NJ Boy, 3, Hospitalized After Eating Marijuana Edibles Left Out by Mom and Friend

Hackensack University Medical Center
A 3-year-old boy in New Jersey has been hospitalized after he ingested marijuana edibles left inside the home by his mother's friend, according to prosecutors.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced that the boy's mother, Enjoli Camacho and a friend who came to visit them on Christmas, Darnell Jefferson, have been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Investigators found that the edibles were brought into Camacho's home by Jefferson.

Prosecutors say the boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after he ate the edibles on Friday. He became lethargic and unresponsive as a result and he's currently in critical condition.

The Garden State voted to legalize personal use of marijuana for adults in November but it is still currently illegal to possess the drug in the state.

