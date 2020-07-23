jersey shore

NJ Beaches Topped EPA's Fecal Bacteria Levels More Than 70 Times in 2019: Study

Experts say the water quality at the New Jersey shore has improved from the 1980s but that it still is affected by polluted runoff from roads and parking lots, overflowing sewer systems and farms

New Jersey Shore beach
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NEW JERSEY, USA – JULY 18: An aerial view of Jersey Shore beaches which are packed despite the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in New Jersey, United States on July 18, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

New Jersey beaches exceeded EPA levels for fecal bacteria more than 70 times in 2019, according to a study released Thursday.

The study by Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center found that two beaches, Beachwood Beach West in Beachwood and the 25th Street Bay Front Beach in Barnegat Light, each had nine exceedances and had bacteria levels above the EPA safety threshold on more than 40% of the days tested.

In a statement, Beachwood Mayor Ron Roma said the town is “committed to finding and fixing the problems that cause our beach closings,” and plans to use trained dogs to sniff out underground sewer leaks.

Seventeen other New Jersey beaches were found to have been potentially unsafe for swimming at least twice.

Beaches were considered potentially unsafe if fecal bacteria levels exceeded the EPA’s standard associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000 swimmers, according to the study.

Nationally, the study found that 386 coastal and Great Lakes beaches — or nearly one of eight surveyed — had potentially unsafe bacteria levels on at least 25% of the days tested.

Experts say the water quality at the New Jersey shore has improved from the 1980s but that it still is affected by polluted runoff from roads and parking lots, overflowing sewer systems and farms.

