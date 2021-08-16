NJ Authorities on Alert for Police Impersonator Who Tried to Pull Woman From Car

A police sketch of a suspect cop impersonator was circulated Monday after New Jersey officials tied to alleged criminal to two separate incidents, one in which he tried to remove a woman from her car.

State police say the man pulled over a woman on Aug. 1 in Brick Township after activating a blue dome light on the front dashboard of his Ford Crown Victoria. He reportedly approached the victim and identified himself as a police officer.

But the woman became suspicious of the man, police say. When she asked for identification, the man reportedly refused and told her to get out of her car. That's when he tried to remove her, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police.

The woman was able to flee the man and eventually reported him to authorities.

A second woman reported a similar incident that occurred two days later. NJSP says that the victim was stopped around 10 p.m. in Wall Township.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police describe the impersonator as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, with long red hair and a red beard. He also has tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

"He was last seen wearing black BDU pants, a light blue short-sleeved bloused shirt with the word “police” on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said “police” but no specific department. He was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be a black handgun," state police say.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged impersonator is asked to contact the authorities.