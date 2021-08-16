New Jersey

NJ Authorities on Alert for Police Impersonator Who Tried to Pull Woman From Car

A composite sketch of an alleged police impersonator was circulated by the New Jersey State Police.
NJSP

A police sketch of a suspect cop impersonator was circulated Monday after New Jersey officials tied to alleged criminal to two separate incidents, one in which he tried to remove a woman from her car.

State police say the man pulled over a woman on Aug. 1 in Brick Township after activating a blue dome light on the front dashboard of his Ford Crown Victoria. He reportedly approached the victim and identified himself as a police officer.

But the woman became suspicious of the man, police say. When she asked for identification, the man reportedly refused and told her to get out of her car. That's when he tried to remove her, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police.

The woman was able to flee the man and eventually reported him to authorities.

A second woman reported a similar incident that occurred two days later. NJSP says that the victim was stopped around 10 p.m. in Wall Township.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police describe the impersonator as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, with long red hair and a red beard. He also has tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

"He was last seen wearing black BDU pants, a light blue short-sleeved bloused shirt with the word “police” on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said “police” but no specific department. He was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be a black handgun," state police say.

News

Afghanistan 4 hours ago

Watch Live: Biden Defends US Withdrawal Amid Deadly Chaos in Afghanistan

Coronavirus 13 hours ago

No Vax, No Service: COVID Vaccine Mandate Starts Tuesday for NYC Restaurants, Venues

Anyone with information regarding the alleged impersonator is asked to contact the authorities.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBrick TownshipWALL TOWNSHIPcop impersonator
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us