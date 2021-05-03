NJ Author Plans to Walk Jersey Shore This Summer – All of It

Author R.C. Staab is planning a unique summer excursion at the Jersey Shore - a walking tour from top to bottom. Below are Staab's thoughts on his planned journey.

As an author of the recently published book 100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore and a regular writer about Jersey Shore happenings, I figured I knew a ton about the Jersey Shore.

I’ve driven every mile and visited each town from Sandy Hook to Cape May and back several times. Then the pandemic hit and I found myself walking more. I realized I got a different view from the beach.

Now that I’m vaccinated, I wanted to challenge myself to rediscover the 139 miles of the Jersey Shore from that perspective. Starting at Sandy Hook, I’m walking the entire length of every beach, boardwalk or promenade of the 51 beaches or parks of the Shore.

Among the many things I’ve already discovered are the birding trails of Sandy Hook, the shadows under the Belmar Fishing Pier, the walkway between the dunes at Sea Girt and a grey seal taking a breather on the sand in Long Branch before returning to the water to swim north.

You can follow my progress and my report on the famous, quirky and undiscovered beaches of the Jersey Shore at JerseyShoreWalk.com.

Disclosure: R.C. Staab is married to Valari Staab, the president of NBCUniversal Local, the parent group of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.