Gurbir Grewal

NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal In Quarantine After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID

Gurbir Grewal
NBC New York

The attorney general of New Jersey is quarantining at home after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Communications director Steven Barnes said that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal immediately took a rapid test that came back positive, but that a different follow-up test returned a negative result.

Barnes said Grewal, who has no symptoms, is following federal and state health guidance and quarantining at home while officials notify everyone who may have come into contact with him during the potential infection window. Grewal came into contact with the staff member at the workplace Monday, Barnes said, adding that the attorney general "will continue to perform his duties virtually."

News

COVID-19 11 hours ago

Cuomo Imposes Curfew on NY Bars, Restaurants and Gyms, Limits Private Home Gatherings to 10

holidays 8 hours ago

Behold! Your 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Revealed

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet Wednesday that he was keeping Grewal in his prayers. Murphy communications director Mahen Gunaratna said the governor hadn’t been in contact with Grewal.

Barnes says the attorney general will continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined.

This article tagged under:

Gurbir GrewalNew JerseyCoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us