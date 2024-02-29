NJ animal control officer charged after dog found barely alive in trash bag inside dumpster

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a disturbing discovery was made at a New Jersey kennel, where a dog was found clinging to life inside a garbage bag tossed in a dumpster, according to court records.

Aranwood Kennels in Mahwah bills itself online as "trustworthy indoor/outdoor boarding for dogs." But the owner, 57-year-old Richard Dubarton, has been arrested and charged after the jarring find was made by a customer the week of Feb. 18.

"The caller stated he located a Dutch Shepherd dog which appeared to be in near-death conditions located inside a garbage bag, which was inside a dumpster in the parking lot," court records state.

Miraculously, there is a bit of good news: The dog survived, police said.

Dubarton said "someone must've dumped it there." Investigators said he got the dog months earlier from Irvington police after its original owner surrendered the canine.

Irvington officials had no comment, nor did the kennel when reached by phone by NBC New York.

Police said Dubarton has worked as an animal control officer in several New Jersey communities. That includes Plainfield, which said that after the Humane Society terminated its working relationship with the town in 2023, they started working with the kennel.

"We entered into a contract with them, hopeful that this partnership would provide a reliable and compassionate solution. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over this decision,” a statement from Plainfield officials on Thursday read. "Allegations of mistreatment within Aranwood Kennels have come to light, prompting an immediate investigation by our police department...in response to these disturbing reports, we acted swiftly to ensure the safety and care of our community's animals, none of whom remain under the care of the implicated facility."

Police said they have since recovered 37 dogs from Dubarton's property. He locked "multiple dogs'" outside in sub-freezing temperatures for an extended period of time, according to court papers.

The animals taken away have since been vetted and taken to various rescue facilities, police said. Some of the rescued animals may have to be euthanized. An investigation is ongoing.

A voicemail for Dubarton was not returned. He is next scheduled to appear in court during the first week of March.