Brooklyn

Nighttime Roof Robbers Score Nearly $30k From String of Brooklyn Groceries, Cops Say

The string of six robberies started in early December and has mostly involved grocery stores, cops say

NYPD

Two thieves have hit a string of Brooklyn grocery stores and markets in recent weeks via overnight rooftop entry, making away with tens of thousands of dollars in the process, cops say.

The NYPD said Thursday they're looking for two men in the series of burglaries dating back to early December. In all six cases, police said they "entered the location from the roof using burglar tools."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Most of the jobs generated a few hundred dollars in proceeds, cops said, but the thieves did manage to get $15,000 from cash registers and an office at one Coney Island Avenue grocery store. In total, the NYPD said they've made off with $28,700 from the stores they've hit.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us