Nighttime Roof Robbers Score Nearly $30k From String of Brooklyn Groceries, Cops Say

Two thieves have hit a string of Brooklyn grocery stores and markets in recent weeks via overnight rooftop entry, making away with tens of thousands of dollars in the process, cops say.

The NYPD said Thursday they're looking for two men in the series of burglaries dating back to early December. In all six cases, police said they "entered the location from the roof using burglar tools."

Most of the jobs generated a few hundred dollars in proceeds, cops said, but the thieves did manage to get $15,000 from cash registers and an office at one Coney Island Avenue grocery store. In total, the NYPD said they've made off with $28,700 from the stores they've hit.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).