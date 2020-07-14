News 4's David Ushery Named to NY State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

When David Ushery was 11 years old, he kicked off his journalistic career by scoring an interview with the legendary newsman Walter Cronkite.

Now, the News 4 New York anchor is joining Cronkite in anexclusive club: the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Ushery is one of five inductees in this year's class.

“David is a gifted writer and anchor and one of the most respected and accomplished journalists in our newsroom and beyond," said Eric Lerner, the president and general manager of NBC 4 New York. "He is a big believer in giving back and making a difference. This is a well-deserved honor and we look forward to David joining the legends of New York broadcasting."

You could say Ushery was a natural-born storyteller: he reported for the nationally syndicated show "Kidsworld" from 11 to 18. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and reported for his hometown station, WFSB in Hartford before moving onto New York City.

He started off at WABC, where he was an anchor and general assignment reporter, before moving to WNBC in 2003.

His face has been a fixture on some of the tri-state's biggest news reports - including the death of Amadou Diallo, the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the Miracle on the Hudson and the Sandy Hook school shootings.

He's also traveled the world to file reports, covering the O.J. Simpson trial from Los Angeles, the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI from the Vatican, and the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Ushery also received a National Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow award for WNBC's team coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and a New York Emmy in 2019 for a profile on Sept. 11 first responder Michael Dorian.

"“It takes two incredible teams to tell the stories most important to our community," he said. "It begins with my work family at WNBC, where I work side-by-side with the best in the business.

"But most importantly, it’s anchored by - and ends with - the home team, my wife and son. Entering the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame would never have happened without their love and support."

Ushery joins fellow News 4 anchor Chuck Scarborough, chief meteorologist Janice Huff and the late correspondent Gabe Pressman in the Hall.