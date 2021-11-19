Newburgh Could Declare State of Emergency After 4 Teens Shot Near High School

Leaders of a city in Orange County are expected to declare a state of emergency after four teens were shot near a public high school on Wednesday.

The violence near the Newburgh Free Academy campus marked the second time this week that a school in the Hudson Valley was forced to close due to gunfire. Witness video of the shooting showed several students ducking for cover and running for their lives as at least 10 shots were fired, according to police. Four teens ages between 16 and 18 were struck.

Three of the teens were shot in the leg and the fourth was shot in the stomach --- all are expected to survive. Police say the shooting started as some kind of dispute and the violence spread to five blocks near the high school.

Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and city officials met Thursday night and could announce their next move regarding public safety on Friday.

"Whether we're going to declare a state of emergency because of the ongoing gun violence in our city," Harvey said. The city has put together a coalition of local, state and federal agencies to tackle the spike in gun violence.

"We did that in 2020 after a weekend we had 55 gunshots," the mayor added.

According to Newburgh police, there has been a 19% jump in violent crime compared to the same time last year, as well as an increase in shooting victims (31) in 2021.

"We're seeing these young people react and respond to what they've been through and some of them have had trauma," Harvey said.

Maria Ramirez, an activist present Thursday night at City Hall's public working session, says this is an opportunity to try something different because the same old methods of dealing with crime and violence don't work.

"We're being reactive instead of proactive," Ramirez said. "Folks feel like the solution is to increase police, police presence, law enforcement, and we can just see that it's not really making a difference."

So far, there have been no arrests in Wednesday's shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said it was not immediately clear if these were gang-related shootings.

Hoovler told The Times Herald-Record the shootings took place over a quarter-mile area, describing it as “a bunch of 16- and 17-year-olds that are just shooting at each other, running up and down the street.”

The Hudson Valley town of Newburgh is home to about 28,000 people, and has been beset by poverty, high crime and boarded-up homes for years.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide the latest details in the investigation.