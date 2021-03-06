Brooklyn

Newborn Baby With Umbilical Cord Attached Left at Brooklyn Firehouse

Firehouse in Brooklyn where a woman left a newborn baby wrapped in towels inside a bag.
News 4

Firefighters at in Brooklyn were surprised to find a newborn baby with her umbilical cord still attached left at their firehouse late Friday evening.

A law enforcement source said a woman walked into the FDNY Rescue Company 1 station near Grand Army Plaza around 9 p.m. Friday and attempted to leave a bag with one of its firefighters.

The firefighter stepped away briefly to grab a supervisor and when they returned, found the bag left behind, the source said.

Inside the bag was a newborn baby wrapped in towels with her umbilical cord still attached. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for care.

Officials believe the woman that left the baby at the station was in her 20s. Their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Under New York's Safe Haven Law people can safely leave children at fire houses, police stations or hospitals if they notify an appropriate person.

