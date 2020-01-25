Jersey City

Newborn Baby Found Dead in Jersey City Home: Officials

Officials said the newborn's mother died at a hospital hours after she was discovered with the baby

NBC New York

What to Know

  • A newborn baby was found dead inside a home in Jersey City, officials said
  • The county prosecutor's office also confirmed that the child's mother died at a hospital hours later
  • The cause of the infant's death was not immediately known

Investigators in white hazmat suits were seen going in and out of a home in Jersey City where a newborn baby was found dead.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said the baby was found Saturday morning in the home on Surburbia Court.

Authorities also found a 41-year-old woman inside the home. She was taken to a hospital where she died several hours later, the prosecutor's office said late Saturday.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Middletown 3 hours ago

Wesleyan Student Being Monitored for Coronavirus

Union Square 3 hours ago

Woman Hit by Chair Falling From 12th-Story NYC Balcony

“There's needles all over the place in this apartment, feces everywhere, maggots everywhere...notify the sergeant please...” police said in radio transmissions.

People in the neighborhood said the home is in foreclosure and several complaints have been made with the city.

"The inside condition of the house... there's mice, rats... it's infested with all kinds of insects and its been that way for at least two years," one neighbor told NBC New York.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop confirmed the city responded to the house for violations last year.

"We were here at this same house last year [with] violations. The 'system' of local, county, state worked + yet here we are," Fulop's tweet read in part.

The prosecutor's office would not confirm any previous deaths at the residence.

It's not yet clear what caused the newborn's death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Jersey CityNewborn DeathPolice Investigation
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us