Newark ranked worst among major US airports by travelers: Study

Try as they might to make improvements, Newark Liberty International Airport is still struggling to attract fans.

The New Jersey travel hub ranked dead last for the second straight year in customer satisfaction among the largest airports in North America, according to a study by J.D. Power. Newark earned a score of 732 out of a possible 1,000, the study found, well below the average score of 772.

The top "mega" airport was found to be Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which earned the top score of 800. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Harry Reid (Las Vegas), Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami airports rounded out the top five.

Only one other North American airport scored below a 750: Toronto Pearson International Airport, which scored a 749, the study stated. So Newark not only ranked last, but it fell short by a significant margin.

In terms of other New York City-area airports, JFK was rated in the middle of the pack for the largest airports, scoring a 773 (technically, right above the average score, but 11th out of 20 overall). LaGuardia was rated among the "large" airports of North America, just below the "mega" category, and got a score of 788, according to J.D. Power.

While that was good enough just for 13th on the list, a point below the average score, it still represents good news for the Queens airport. That's because it was a jump up a few spots from 2022's rankings, as passengers cited recent upgrades at the airport as a big improvement, showing their massive investments were paying off.

The airports were examined using six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food/beverage/retail. The top-performing airports saw increases in factors like food/beverage and retail options, which is good because travelers that re more satisfied tend to spend more, the study found.