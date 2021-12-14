Newark Police Officer Hospitalized After Shot; Suspect in Custody, Gun Recovered

A Newark police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday evening, according to police.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said the officer was shot just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, O'Hara said, with the officer rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, is said to be in stable condition.

A suspect believed to be involved in the shooting was brought into custody, and a gun was recovered from the scene, O'Hara said.

No further information was immediately made available. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.