Newark mom taken into custody for stabbing her 5-year-old son: Police

A mother was taken into custody after police said she stabbed her young son at their home in Newark.

The violent incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Murray Street near Brunswick Street, according to police.

Responding officers found the 5-year-old boy had been stabbed, and they rushed him to University Hospital. He was expected to recover, police said.

The child's mother was taken into custody by police, though it was not immediately clear if charges had been filed against her.

An investigation is ongoing.