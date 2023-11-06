Newark

Newark mom taken into custody for stabbing her 5-year-old son: Police

By Tom Shea

Newark Police car
NBC New York

A mother was taken into custody after police said she stabbed her young son at their home in Newark.

The violent incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Murray Street near Brunswick Street, according to police.

Responding officers found the 5-year-old boy had been stabbed, and they rushed him to University Hospital. He was expected to recover, police said.

The child's mother was taken into custody by police, though it was not immediately clear if charges had been filed against her.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Newark
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us