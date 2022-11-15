Newark Liberty Airport Unveils Highly-Anticipated New Terminal A

What to Know Newark Liberty International Airport is unveiling a massive new Terminal A Tuesday that will replace an outdated one that has been in use for 50 years.

Newark Liberty International Airport is unveiling a massive new Terminal A Tuesday that will replace an outdated one that has been in use for 50 years.

Construction on the new one million square-foot terminal, which is about 20 percent bigger than the one it is replacing, started back in 2018. It is expected to feature amenities aimed at pleasing passengers, including four lanes of drop-offs and pick-ups at curbs. It will also feature touchless security and boarding experiences.

Additionally, as part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $2.7 billion Newark Liberty Airport redevelopment program, the new Terminal A will also showcase the work of 29 local artists, the agency announced Monday.

The innovative public art program is part of Port Authority's overall plan to transform the customer experience at Newark Liberty through inspirational public art, operational excellence, state-of-the-art technology and world-class functionality.

"Unprecedented in its magnitude and potential impact, Port Authority’s transformation of Terminal A will result in a space that is quintessentially New Jersey,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement Monday.

"The newly redeveloped Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will amplify the best of New Jersey,” First Lady Tammy Murphy also said in a statement. “Not only will the upgraded and expanded systems and facilities be more efficient in keeping with our innovation ecosystem, but the breadth and depth of New Jersey innovation, arts, history and culture will be on display welcoming millions of travelers annually and showcasing our diverse and inclusive state.”

The new terminal will accommodate an estimated 13.6 million passengers annually on three levels. A covered pedestrian bridge will provide direct access for passengers to the public parking garage and the new centralized rental car facilities. The terminal is expected to generate more than $4.6 billion for the regional economy, create more than 23,000 jobs and provide more than $1.9 billion in wages, according to the Port Authority.

It is unclear if the terminal will be ready in time for the holiday travel rush that is expected to kick off next week. According to AAA, out of the 55 million people expected to travel over the holiday season, nearly 49 million are expected to drive, 4.5 million are expected to fly, and 1.4 million will be traveling by bus, train or cruise ship.

Experts also shared how to avoid any transportation sticker shock.

"We are going to see airfares well over $400, probably many over $1,000, especially those coastal flights from East to West Coast and back ," Hayley Berg, of Hopper Travel said. "What we recommend if you haven't booked your Thanksgiving or Christmas travel yet, book now! Prices will not get better, there will be fewer deals available, and there will be fewer seats available to book the longer you wait."