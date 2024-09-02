Air Travel

Radar issue triggers flight delays at Newark Liberty as Labor Day travelers return

NBC Universal, Inc.

Incoming flights into Newark were briefly held on Monday as travelers started returning home from Labor Day weekend.

Equipment outage caused a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport starting at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency later confirmed that a "radar issue" triggered the ground stop and the slowing down of flights into New Jersey.

The issue is not only preventing flights into EWR, it's also causing departure delays. Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled:

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us