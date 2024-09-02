Radar issue triggers flight delays at Newark Liberty as Labor Day travelers return

Incoming flights into Newark were briefly held on Monday as travelers started returning home from Labor Day weekend.
Equipment outage caused a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport starting at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency later confirmed that a "radar issue" triggered the ground stop and the slowing down of flights into New Jersey.
The issue is not only preventing flights into EWR, it's also causing departure delays. Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled:
NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
- Aer Lingus
- Air Canada
- Air China
- Air India
- Alaska Airlines
- Allegiant
- American Airlines
- Austrian Airlines
- Avianca
- British Airways
- Cathay Pacific
- Delta
- El Al
- Elite Airways
- Emirates
- Ethiopian Airlines
- Eurowings
- Frenchbee
- Frontier
- Icelandair
- JetBlue
- La Compagnie
- Level Airlines
- LOT- Polish Airlines
- Lufthansa
- Porter
- Scandinavian Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- Sun Country
- Spirit
- SWISS
- TAP Air Portugal
- Turkish Airlines
- United
- Virgin Atlantic
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York