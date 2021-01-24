Newark Cops Bust 50 People at Illegal Bar, Gambling Enterprise

Police in New Jersey broke up a party Saturday night where some 50 people were reported for illegal alcohol consumption and gambling.

Newark police officers busted the illegal gathering around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Portuguese Soccer Club on Wilson Avenue.

The people gathered inside were consuming alcohol from a fully stocked bar and playing cards and gambling machines in the facility, police said.

Three people, the reported manager, bartender and man guarding the front gate, were arrested. The first two face charges for an unlawful liquor establishment, possession of alcohol, illegal sale of booze and possession of gambling decides. The guard faces a charge of aiding and abetting.

In total, police confiscated 403 bottles of beer, wine and liquor, as well as $6,829 in proceeds from gambling machines.