Newark grieves at funeral for fallen firefighter Augusto Acabou killed in cargo ship fire

Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, had a spark that drew people in, friends and loved ones said, but now their deaths have the Newark community in mourning

The wake for Brooks was scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by his funeral Friday morning

Friends, loved ones and the city of Newark gathered to mourn and offer a final salute to one of the two firefighters killed while battling a cargo ship fire in the city's port.

Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, were killed while fighting a massive fire that broke out aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark on the night of July 5. Acabou, known to friends and family as "Auggie," was laid to rest Thursday morning.

A motorcade escorted the firefighter’s hearse to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, while lines of people stood by to say their final goodbyes. Several streets around the area were shut down earlier in the morning, as federal, state and local officials were expected to attend the services.

The anguished cries of a heartbroken mother pierced the solemn stillness outside the cathedral, where hundreds of Acabou's extended family of firefighters and public servants stood in salute as his flag-draped casket came into view.

Acabou's parents, grandfather, his brothers and a huge extended family held each other tightly as friends recalled a man with a raging sense of humor and courage matched only by his kindness. Firefighter Eddie Paulo had known Acabou since childhood.

"He was kind, he was compassionate, loving and a true man's man and the utmost gentleman, a loyal friend, a loving brother, a fun uncle, loved son. Augie never missed an opportunity to make people feel loved. Ever conversation we ever had ended with 'I love you,'" Paulo said at the funeral.

The wake for Brooks will be held Thursday evening, followed by his funeral Friday morning. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced plans to pay off the mortgage of brooks home in Union, New Jersey, and provide financial support to Acabou’s fiancée.

The cargo ship inferno that killed both firefighters — which some officials have said that crews were not trained to fight — was finally put out on Tuesday, authorities announced. In the wake of the tragedy, the Newark Firefighters Union is demanding more training and firefighters in an effort to avoid loss of life in the future and increase public safety.

The union has said that firefighters don’t have the manpower or equipment needed to battle the type of flames they saw on the ship.

During a press conference earlier in the week, the president of the Newark fire union said the number of staff in the department is very low and the city currently has 80 open positions for firefighters. Officials said fire trucks are sent out to fight fires with an average of one captain and two firefighters, while the industry norm is double that number.

The union also said the equipment used is outdated and not properly maintained, noting that a department fire launch was out of order last Wednesday while responding to the fire.

"Our apparatus are unsafe, for instance, our large capacity fire boat wouldn't start the day of the fire. We have rigs older than firefighters riding them," Newark Firefighters Union President Michael Giunta said.

Union officials say Newark’s firefighting force has dropped below 400, from 600 in the year 2000. All this, while the Port of Newark ranks as the busiest on the East Coast.

They also ask that firefighters receive more training. Veteran Newark firefighters say despite having the responsibility of putting out cargo ship fires, their only training include reading paper memos left at the firehouses.

The city's mayor, Ras Baraka, refuted the union's claims, issuing a statement that read in part: "I find accusations of intentional understaffing and insufficient training of our public safety personnel very hurtful, and a personal affront to everything my administration and I stand for. I find the timing very questionable. I welcome all dialog that will clear up groundless misperceptions and advance the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day for the city they love. I especially look forward to constructive communication one on one with the union, removed from public forum, in addition to a press conference regarding all these matters after we lay these men to rest. Anything else is inappropriate.”

A COMMUNITY DEVASTATED

"I just can't imagine what they were going through when they were lost and not able to come out," Newark Fire Dept. Capt. Jose Alves said.

Last week, Acabou's cousin Carlos Henriques shared a statement from the Acabou family.

"In our grief, it is difficult to describe how deeply we love Auggie. He is our world and his untimely passing has left an unfathomable absence in our home," Henriques said. "Auggie's sense of honor was unparalleled...everything he did was about helping others -- going above and beyond for those in need."

Henriques went on to say how Acabou maintained a special bond with a high school mentor -- an assistant football coach -- who was battling cancer, running errands and providing support for him. The family only learned about this selfless act this week.

"That was just the kind of person he was," Henriques said. "Someone who treated you like family...He was our hero."

Newark Firefighters Union Vice President Eddie Paulo, who grew up with Acabou, said that he "was tough as nails and sweet beyond belief."

Michael Giunta, president of the Newark Firefighters Union, went on to also say that just like Brooks, Acabou was very dedicated to his family -- a dedicated brother, uncle, and son who lived in the same house as his mother and father.

Paulo also stressed Acabou's love of family and friends.

"Auggie was all about the family," Paulo said. "Auggie, you could find him at any family cookout, any family affair. He would do everything he can to attend. Auggie was an amazing friend, an amazing colleague. The guy that walked away from any drama. That guy that brought a light to any somber moment."

Giunta extended gratitude to everyone who reached out to express their condolences from across the country and the world, including President Joe Biden, who Giunta said called the families of the fallen firefighters.

The tragedy has also prompted flags across New Jersey to be flown at half-staff in honor of Brooks and Acabou.

Acabou and Brooks had a spark that drew people in, but now their deaths have the City of Newark in deep mourning.

"This is like the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice," Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said.

Firefighters draped mourning bunting outside the East Ward firehouses where Acabou and Brooks worked: Engine 16 on Ferry Street and Ladder 9 on Elm Street.

Acabou worked in Engine 16 for 10 years, where he was known as the firefighter who was destined to become captain. Brooks was with Ladder 9, where he had even more experience in the fire department.

"It's a tough loss for the community," Jason Torres, who manages a restaurant across the street from Ladder 9, said.

Torres saw Brooks, who everyone on the block lovingly called "Bear" on that same day Wednesday. The weight of the loss has not yet settled in, he said.

"It was always, 'Hey, good morning. How you doing?'" Torres said. "Very good guy."

The Newark Firefighters Union held a press conference last week alongside family, friends and loved ones of Acabou and Brooks.

"We are a very close family...so I look at Wayne not just like my nephew, but he is like my son," Brooks's uncle Rodger Terry said during the emotional press conference. "It's been a very, very difficult day or so. No one has had much sleep. And together as a family we will try to make it through this terrible time."

Brooks' uncle went on to share how "Wayne wanted to be a firefighter all of his life," being first in his firefighter class and a tremendous athlete who was one of the top fencers in the state when he graduated from St. Benedict's Prep in Newark.

"A real-life superman -- an individual who cared about all kinds of people," Terry said of Brooks, adding through a quavering voice: "Our hearts are broken...Please, I ask everyone out there to continue to pray for the families of these two young men. We need a lot of prayer and uplifting."

Firefighter Michael Johnson, of Ladder 4, shared similar sentiments calling Brooks by his nickname.

"'Bear' was an amazing person," Johnson said through tears. "A great leader, great friend, great brother. Loved his family. Loved his job. It's a very tough time...he'll never be forgotten. He's touched everyone's lives."

Johnson went on to describe how much Brooks loved his wife, kids and job "more than anything."

Meanwhile, an emotional Capt. Greg Meehan, of Ladder 4, called Brooks "one of my guys."

"His name will be on our minds for the rest of our lives," he said. "There is not going to be a day when we will not remember "Bear." He is one of a kind. As far as Auggie, you are going to hear time and time again: upbeat, motivated, just a great individual. They were just taken away from us way too soon."

INFERNO RIPS THROUGH CARGO SHIP, CONTINUED BURNING FOR DAYS

Firefighters from Newark were dispatched to the docked vessel around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on board one of the cargo ships at the port, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The fire was visible from some distance away as smoke billowed up from the ship that has the capacity to hold around 5,000 cars.

According to Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson, the fire was found on the 10th floor of the ship where five or seven vehicles were fully engulfed. It quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors.

Firefighters initially made an attempt to extinguish the fire but because of the intense heat, they were pushed back out of the area. It was at this time that two firefighters became lost while backing out, Rufus said.

Searches were subsequently made to find the two firefighters but the rest of the unit were unable to do so.

The fire became so intense that numerous rescue companies were called to assist, Rufus said during a press conference. He added that several specialized rescue companies throughout New Jersey and the state of New York had assisted with primary and secondary searches to try to locate the unaccounted-for firefighters, which were eventually found and removed from the structure.

"I just want the world to know that we just lost two of our best here in the city of Newark," Baraka said hours after the fire during a press conference to update the public on the matter. "Two of our bravest here in this city who without hesitation gave their lives and probably that morning didn't think they'd be fighting the fire on a ship of five thousand cars. Something they had not trained for. And would not return home that evening."

The fire continued to burn for days, finally being put out on Tuesday, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

In an update from the scene, Coast Guard and Port Authority officials say the ship’s manifest shows no electric cars on board, diffusing speculation that the fire was fueled by lithium ion batteries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.