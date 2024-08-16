4-year-old boy shot in New Jersey

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in Newark, New Jersey.

Cops responding to a call about a shooting at a home on Wainwright Street near Bragaw Avenue Thursday found the child wounded. Two other children were in the home. They weren't hurt.

Officers took the wounded boy to a hospital. He was last said to be in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. Authorities say the shot appears to have been fired accidentally, and the wound to the boy self-inflicted. It wasn't clear if there were any adults in the house at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.