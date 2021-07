A person is in custody following a security breach in Newark Liberty International Airport that led to the evacuation of Terminal C, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

According to PAPD, a customer exited through a security door, police responded and the incident was subsequently under control.

There is currently no information if the incident was a mistake or if that person was acting suspiciously when they accessed the security door.

TSA is now rescreening passengers.