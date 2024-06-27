Newark Airport

Plane goes off the runway at Newark Airport closing a runway, grounding some flights

The FAA said it was investigating the Thursday afternoon incident involving a private plane

By Brad Luck

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some flights into Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded after a plane went off a runway at the airport while landing Thursday afternoon, the FAA said.

The FAA said some flights departing for Newark needed to be halted at their originating airport after a private Embraer business jet went off the runway, which remains closed. As a result of the runway closure, the airport's capacity to accept arriving plans is reduced, according to the FAA.

One wing of the private aircraft was damaged in the incident, which happened around 1:50 p.m., according to the Port Authority.

No injuries were reported. The runway will remain closed for an investigation, which the Port Authority said could impact arrivals and departures.

The FAA's website showed a temporary ground stop at Newark as of 3 p.m., which was later changed to a ground delay.

Departures from Newark were being delayed 15 minutes or more, while flights to Newark from other airports were delayed on average about 95 minutes, the site said.

United Airlines, in a social media reply to a passenger, said some flights had to circle Newark's airspace.

"An aircraft was stuck on the runway at EWR, and some aircraft needed to circle the airspace," the post said.

