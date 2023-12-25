New York's year in Google searches: Taylor Swift, yoga, and sports that aren't football

New Yorkers are really into yoga this year, according to local top trending search of 2023 on Google.

The company celebrated its 25 years of "googling" and relaunched its local hub, providing us an insight into what people in the New York City Metropolitan area are interested in and what trends emerged this year. The local data Google provided includes top "tour" searches of 2023, top TV shows, top "near me" searches and top "vs" searches.

Top tours in New York

Any guesses as to who topped the tour trend? Look no further than Time's Person of the Year: Taylor Swift.

Beyonce's Renaissance tour came in second, followed by Madonna, Drake and 50 Cent's tours, according to Google.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour 🎤 Renaissance World Tour 🐝 It’s All a Blur Tour 🎤 The Celebration Tour 🎉 The Final Lap Tour 🏁

Top TV shows of 2023

When it comes to what New Yorkers want to watch at home, your tastes are all over the place. Google noted that our area ranked 2nd in the U.S. in top trending searches for HBO's "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

However, the most popular show in NYC in 2023 appeared to be the zombified-fungi dystopia "The Last of Us." It's followed by "Daisy Jones & the Six," "The Idol," Netflix's "The Night Agent" and "Beef."

The Last of Us 🐜 Daisy Jones & the Six 🎸 The Idol 🎤 The Night Agent 🕵 Beef 🥩

"Near me" trends

Google also released its top "near me" searches of 2023. With all the diverse eateries and establishments in New York City and the surrounding area, nothing of the sort made the top five.

People went on the search engine to find out about the air quality more than anything else near them this year. This trend might be explained by the wildfire smoke from Canada that impacted the region between late April and early August. It led to a spike in people with asthma visiting emergency rooms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The next most searched "near me" is a pawn shop. Reports across the country have shown that pawn shops saw an increase in business during periods of inflation, which may explain its 2023 trend. The list is then followed by three health-related searches.

It seems that New Yorkers love yoga more than any place in the country, as Google's data shows it was the only place in the U.S. with yoga near me as a top trending search.

Air quality near me 🌬 Pawn shop near me 💍 Pilates near me 🧘 Yoga near me 🧘 Neurologist near me 🧠

"VS"

The last set of data from New York Google provided is the top five "vs" searches. The stereotype that Americans don't watch soccer, or rather fútbol, clearly doesn't apply around here with the top two searches this year being "PSG vs Al Nassr Score" and "Real Madrid vs Las Palmas." The rest were boxing and MMA matches.

PSG vs Al Nassr Score ⚽ Real Madrid vs Las Palmas ⚽ Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder 🥊 Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 🥊 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 🥊

Click here for the full 2023 Year in Review.