New York's liquor stores can start selling booze 10 a.m. Sunday

New Yorkers now have more time to buy liquor on Sundays, thanks to a number of new bills signed into law over the weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a series of alcohol-related bills, one of which allows liquor stores to start selling booze as early as 10 a.m. on Sunday. That's two hours earlier than previously allowed.

The new law also allows liquor stores to stay open on Sunday as late as 10 p.m.

Hochul said the new legislation is part of an effort to modernize the state's alcohol laws, some of which date back to the end of the Prohibition Era.

“I'm proud to sign this legislation that will modernize the laws governing the sales of alcoholic beverages in New York," Hochul said in a statement.