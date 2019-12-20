New Yorkers Shell Out Pretty Penny for Parking in the Big Apple, Study Finds

What to Know According to a new parking report by Arrive, a tech company that focuses on parking solutions, there is a wide-range of parking costs throughout the country

It comes as no surprise to some drivers in the tri-state that compared to other metro areas in the United States, New Yorkers pay the most for parking.

According to a new parking report by Arrive, a tech company that focuses on parking solutions, there is a wide-range of parking costs throughout the country.

Using data from Arrive's own ParkWhiz and BestParking apps, as well as a variety of secondary resources, the study analyzed parking rates and trends across major metropolitan areas.

The study found that Houston has the lowest average cost of parking with $8.31, meanwhile those in the Big Apple have the highest average parking price tag. In fact, according to the study, New Yorkers pay nearly three times more than those who live in Houston with the average cost of parking being $23.51.

According to the study, more bad news is on the horizon for New York City. As congestion pricing is set to increase the cost of driving into the city center at peak hours in 2021, it’s expected that parking across the East and Hudson Rivers will also see a corresponding price increase. Although this is bad news for Manhattan-bound commuters, it could mean good news for parking operators in the outer boroughs and New Jersey.

To see the entire results of the Arrive study, click here.