New Yorkers Protest Late-Night Fireworks as City Promises Crackdown

Sleepless New Yorkers took to the streets outside Mayor Bill de Blasio's official residence late Monday night to protest against recent late-night fireworks that have been setting off around the city.

Protesters created roadblocks with vehicles around Gracie Mansion before midnight and honked horns to call on the mayor to crack down on illegal fireworks.

"We came out here not to get involved in any political discussions. We came out here because we don't feel safe," one protester addressed the crowd with a microphone. "We don't sleep, nobody sleeps."

Now in front of Gracie Mansion pic.twitter.com/NqKIF3vomo — isaac abraham (@isaacab21663869) June 23, 2020

The protest comes just hours after mayor spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said the city will be announcing a multi-agency crackdown on illegal fireworks suppliers. She said more details are expected Tuesday morning.

Among the fireworks-related incidents being investigated is an incident involving a group of people in Harlem throwing fireworks at a person sleeping on the street. Police say they're looking for the suspects. (Footage of the incident can be seen at the top of this story.)

New York City residents have made more than 1,700 fireworks-related complaints in the first weeks of June, compared to 21 during the same time last year, according to the city.

Most of the loud fireworks are being reported in Brookly and in the Bronx, but they can be heard throughout the city and even further to the north in Westchester County.

Residents say the noises disturb their sleep, scare their pets and even trigger post-traumatic stress for some.