New Yorkers Now Have Chance to Design Flags Flown Around Rink at Rockefeller Center

Ever wanted to leave your mark at a New York City landmark? You may now have the chance.

The iconic flags that are flown around the Rink at Rockefeller Center, which usually represent each country recognized by the United Nations, will be replaced by flags designed by New Yorkers. Tishman Speyer announced the "The Flag Project" to give residents the chance to show their love for their city and submit artwork that celebrates all that makes NYC special.

“It is our aspiration that Rockefeller Center in 2020, much as it did when it was first built almost 90 years ago, symbolize the strength, perseverance, and beauty that is New York. The Flag Project is a chance for us to honor the city and people who created our campus and reaffirm our longstanding commitment to public art,” said EB Kelly, Tishman Speyer Managing Director overseeing Rockefeller Center. “We are thrilled to provide New Yorkers the opportunity to create original works to be displayed around the beloved skating rink. We are excited to announce this upcoming showcase of acclaimed and emerging artists, and we encourage New Yorkers of all artistic abilities to submit their creations for a chance to have their love of New York displayed in the heart of New York.”

Submissions are open until June 30, 2020. Tishman Speyer will pick 192 designs — the number of flagpoles around the Rink at Rockefeller Center — and have each produced as a 8x5-foot flag. The winners will be displayed together as part of a temporary exhibition in August later this year.

It will one of the few times that the nations' flags are not replaced with uniform flags. During the Fourth of July, American flags are flown; during the annual Pride celebration, rainbow flags are flown; silver and gold flags fly during the holiday season.

A handful of artists and notable New Yorkers will join the general public in creating the designs. The Flag Project aims to bring New Yorkers together and celebrate community during and in response to the difficult times caused by the coronavirus, Tishman Speyer said.

Guidelines, templates and tips can be found at Rockefeller Center's website, and designs can be submitted online as well. Artists can also submit a physical version by mailing their filled-in template and a photo of their artwork to The Flag Project at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, Rockefeller Center, New York, New York, 10011.

News and updates about The Flag Project can also be found at Rockefeller Center's Twitter page, Instagram account and Facebook profile.