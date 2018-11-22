 New Yorkers Prove Just How Tough They Are, Braving Freezing Temps for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC New York
By Jessy Edwards

If you were ever in any doubt of the toughness of New Yorkers, you need to see this. Thousands of adults and children braved frigid temperatures Thursday to line the streets of Manhattan for a glimpse of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While the waiting crowds looked a little miserable, no one was budging despite near record-breaking cold, and the performers made sure to do their part, too, some dancing down the streets in small costumes. New Yorkers know -- the show must go on! Scroll down for pictures and watch the parade live here.
